Two regional addiction treatment programs have been awarded federal grants, according to U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.

Clinch River Health Services in Dungannon will receive $167,000 and St. Charles Health Council in Lee County will receive $167,000, according to a Wednesday press release.

A total of 21 health clinics across Virginia were awarded nearly $3.43 million in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services grants to “expand access to integrated mental health and substance use disorder services as part of an ongoing effort to combat the addiction crisis,” the release states.