A good start toward a necessary goal, say environmental advocates.

An economic disaster in the making, say advocates for Virginia’s fossil fuel industries and related businesses.

That’s the early reaction to an executive order Gov. Ralph Northam signed Sept. 17. The governor established these goals: By 2030, 30 percent of Virginia’s electric system will be powered by renewable energy resources; by 2050, 100 percent of Virginia’s electricity will be produced from carbon-free sources such as wind, solar and nuclear.

Further, Northam calls for ensuring at least 3,000 megawatts of solar and onshore wind are under development by 2022, and that up to 2,500 megawatts of offshore wind are fully developed on an accelerated timeline by 2026.

FAVORABLE COMMENTS

Northam’s executive order “underscores that Virginia must chart a course for a cleaner, healthier and more economically vibrant future,” said Tom Cormons, executive director of the multi-state Appalachian Voices organization.

“We’re pleased that Virginia is joining other states that have pledged to take serious action on climate,” Cormons said. However, he noted, “current state policies and plans for new fracked-gas infrastructure like the Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley pipelines directly contradict the executive order’s ambitious goals.”

Achieving 100 percent carbon-free electricity requires legal reforms that clear the way for clean energy and make sure ratepayers “are not locked into paying for obsolete fossil fuel infrastructure,” Cormons said.

Chelsea Barnes, a Southwest Virginia representative of Appalachian Voices, added, “Southwest Virginia is clearly on the front lines of the ongoing energy transition occurring in Virginia and across the globe, and therefore our communities are a critical voice in shaping the policies and goals envisioned under the governor’s executive order.”

Eight local communities have recently received SolSmart designation “in preparation for the ongoing energy transition and in recognition of the economic opportunities solar provides, and many communities are embracing ecotourism and working to attract data centers,” Barnes continued. “We will work collaboratively to ensure that the programs developed under the executive order result in full time jobs in Southwest Virginia with pay comparable to other energy sector jobs.”

The Virginia Conservation Network also weighed in soon after the governor’s announcement.

“Climate change is the defining issue of our time, and we are at a defining moment,” said Policy & Campaigns Manager Kristie Smith.

Northam’s goal of 100 percent carbon-free energy “is a critical step in redefining our energy future,” she added. “The conservation community looks forward to working with the administration, the General Assembly and the public to achieve these goals with the urgency our climate crisis demands."

And Dominion Energy, Virginia’s largest electric utility, welcomed the governor’s order.

“Challenge accepted,” Dominion said in a prepared statement. “The Grid Transformation and Security Act allows us to accomplish many of the clean energy goals laid out today. We look forward to working with the governor and stakeholders on next steps needed to accomplish all of them.”

Dominion operates the Virginia City Hybrid Energy Center near St. Paul, which burns coal, wood waste and coal waste byproducts. The plant went online in 2012.

A Dominion official confirmed Thursday that the Virginia City facility “was approved by the Virginia State Corporation Commission for a service life of 55 years.”

CRITICISM

“This is a very disappointing action by the Northam administration that does not address the loss of hundreds if not thousands of jobs in the coal and gas industries in Virginia as well as associated jobs to those industries,” said Harry Childress, president of the Virginia Coal and Energy Alliance.

“Railroad jobs and trucking jobs would be affected as they transport coal to the facility where coal is used to produce electricity,” Childress noted. “This action will increase the cost of electricity for everyone in Virginia and would be devastating to the poor and middle class families particularly in southwest Virginia. Recent information indicates that transportation is currently the largest producer of (carbon dioxide) and not the production of electricity.”

Among state legislators, Del. Will Morefield, R-Tazewell County, was also quick to react.

“If this order is fully implemented it will have a devastating impact on Virginia's working poor and middle class families,” Morefield said. “We cannot afford such radical policies. I ask our citizens a simple question. Can you afford to pay more for electricity and all other goods? The climate debate in America has reached a point of insanity. Our elected officials must stop fooling people into believing that renewable energy is cost effective. It is not. Most Republicans including myself want to be good stewards of the environment, but we cannot sacrifice the livelihoods of our most vulnerable population just to gain votes. I will make every effort to ensure this order is not successful.”