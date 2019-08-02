THE BEST OF THE SIXTIES

On Friday July 26, several members of the Pound High School Class of 1964 and their spouses had a “get-together” at Pizza Plus. It was so great to see these classmates. Everyone had a super good time. Tales of old times were related. Everybody left with sore sides from laughing so much.

Those present were Mack Shortt, Carla Cantrell Marshall, Vernon Boggs, Wallace Mullins, Sherron Mead Dean, Margaret Mead Sturgill, Janice Hensley Bolling (Roger’s better half), Roger Bolling, Phil Cantrell, Christine Bentley Cantrell (who keeps Phil straight), Parker Rasnick, Dorcie Rasnick (she keeps Parker honest), Becky Rasnick (she keeps Parker and Dorcie in line), Gay Short Moore, Jimmy Roberson, Larry Neil “Bones” Mullins, Sandy Short Meade, Larry Meade, Gayle Adams Kilgore. Mayor George Dean came in later.

We had such a wonderful time, we plan on getting together again really soon.

OUT-OF-TOWN GUESTS

Irene Adams had family visiting from several places last week. Her niece Judy Roberson from King, N.C. was there. Judy is a fairly frequent visitor with her aunt Irene. Irene’s brother Thurl Roberson came over from Wise. Thurl’s daughter Christie and husband Mathew St. John were in from Minnesota. Irene’s cousins, Sally Bolling from Lebanon and Becky Branham Dimon from the South of the Mountain, visited with the other cousins. They had a wonderful time remembering their parents and grandparents who contributed to the growth of Pound.

CHURCH NEWS

Ergal Rose will be delivering the message at Lone Pine Chapel in the Almira section of the Pound on Sunday, Aug. 4 during the 11 a.m. service.

Breaking Bread provided special music at Pound United Methodist Church on July 28.