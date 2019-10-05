The second half of Norton 2019 real estate taxes and personal property taxes are due by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.

If not paid on Oct. 15, a penalty will be assessed on Oct. 16, with interest beginning Oct. 17.

Taxes can be paid at the treasurer’s office at the municipal building on Virginia Avenue. The office is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Payments can be mailed to P.O. Box 618, Norton, Va. 24273. Payments also can be made by credit card through Official Payments by going to www.officialpayments.com or calling 1-800/272-9829 and using jurisdiction code 6223. A fee is charged by Official Payments to use this service.

For address changes and questions about the assessment, contact the commissioner of revenue’s office at 679-0031. For questions concerning payment, contact the treasurer’s office at 679-7246.