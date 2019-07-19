NORTON — Gabby Caruso will return as chorus coach, Stephanie Cassell as coach of one act/theater and new hire Madison Adams will become coach of Scholastic Bowl following actions by Norton School Board Monday.

The board also officially named Jacob Caudill as interim head football coach, Caleb Church as head basketball coach and others to head various athletic programs. (See Sports.)

But who will lead J.I. Burton High School as principal remains unknown and a special-called meeting Monday is not expected to produce the answer.

On Tuesday, the board announced it will hold a special board meeting at 5:30 p.m. July 22 at the Norton Elementary Middle School Library "for the purpose of convening in closed session to address specific personnel matters." In action Monday, the board had already authorized the superintendent to hire faculty and staff and accept resignations though Aug. 11, prior to the board's next meeting Aug. 12. That is routine procedure as school divisions position staff for the new academic year.

In a list of personnel actions, the board also officially accepted the resignations of principals at both the division's schools — Mike Goforth at Burton and Elijah Helton at Norton Elementary and Middle School.

Subsequently, Scott Addison asked to remain at the elementary school as principal after having recently accepted a position in the central office. The board has not hired a new principal at Burton and the board chair said later that is not the purpose of the July 22 special meeting.

In other personnel matters Monday, the board took action on resignations and hirings as follows:

RESIGNATIONS

• Burton teacher Patrick Fisher; and

• Norton Elementary teacher Meike Williams.

APPOINTMENTS

• Caleb Church, physical education teacher and head boys basketball coach, Burton;

• Madison Adams, Scholastic Bowl coach, Burton;

• Chessie Turner, special education teacher, Norton Elementary;

• Chris Crabtree, cross country coach, Burton;

• McKenzie Blankenship, special education teacher, Burton;

• Pricilla Coffey, cafeteria, Norton Elementary; and

• Denna Absher, cafeteria, Norton Elementary.