NORTON — In personnel actions Monday night, Norton School Board accepted the resignation of long-time elementary school teacher Norma Crowder along with hiring a group of teachers, substitutes, paraprofessionals and assistant coaches.
The complete list of board approvals is as follows:
RESIGNATIONS:
• Norma Crowder, teacher, Norton Elementary and Middle School.
• Tina Hammonds, cross country assistant coach, Burton High School.
HIRES:
• Amber Burke, teacher at NEMS.
• Robert Bentley, substitute teacher at both schools, as needed.
• Jessica Orr, substitute teacher at both schools, as needed.
• Cara Madrigal, paraprofessional, NEMS.
• Virginia Barker, paraprofessional, NEMS.
• Sheila Qualls, part-time cafeteria, NEMS.
• Brittany Teasley, substitute teacher for both schools.
• Riley Maggard, substitute teacher for both schools.
• Clark Rowe, interim football assistant coach.
• Mikey Stidham, interim volunteer football assistant coach.
The board named Burton Assistant Principal Brandon Stidham, who also serves as athletic director, to also be the division transportation coordinator.