NORTON — In personnel actions Monday night, Norton School Board accepted the resignation of long-time elementary school teacher Norma Crowder along with hiring a group of teachers, substitutes, paraprofessionals and assistant coaches.

The complete list of board approvals is as follows:

RESIGNATIONS:

• Norma Crowder, teacher, Norton Elementary and Middle School.

• Tina Hammonds, cross country assistant coach, Burton High School.

HIRES:

• Amber Burke, teacher at NEMS.

• Robert Bentley, substitute teacher at both schools, as needed.

• Jessica Orr, substitute teacher at both schools, as needed.

• Cara Madrigal, paraprofessional, NEMS.

• Virginia Barker, paraprofessional, NEMS.

• Sheila Qualls, part-time cafeteria, NEMS.

• Brittany Teasley, substitute teacher for both schools.

• Riley Maggard, substitute teacher for both schools.

• Clark Rowe, interim football assistant coach.

• Mikey Stidham, interim volunteer football assistant coach.

The board named Burton Assistant Principal Brandon Stidham, who also serves as athletic director, to also be the division transportation coordinator.