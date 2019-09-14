City bans gas power at reservoir

Norton City Council on Sept. 3 passed an ordinance that prohibits gasoline-power watercraft at the city reservoir.

The ordinance makes it unlawful “for any person present at the reservoir to possess a gasoline powered engine or watercraft or to possess any liquid petroleum-based products, except in the designated parking area and access roads within the reservoir.”

However, this would not apply to emergency services personnel or “other governmental authorities” including the state Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

City establishes cemetery authority

Norton City Council on Sept. 3 passed an ordinance authorizing the city to regulate the Highland Cemetery.

The cemetery opened in 1895 and was transferred to city ownership in 1955, but there were no rules on the city’s books.

The ordinance states that the city may maintain and operate the cemetery; the city manager may “establish or authorize the establishment of rules and regulations” on matters including descriptions of burial spaces and services, burial of indigent persons, cremation procedures and others; and city council may establish fees for cemetery lots, burial spaces and services connected with interments.