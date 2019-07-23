Norton City Council has agreed to reopen the section of Craig Street above an old stone wall along Ridge Avenue.

Council made that decision July 16 after getting an update on movement of the dry-stacked sandstone blocks forming the wall, according to City Manager Fred Ramey.

The rate and magnitude of movement have decreased as compared to previous engineering surveys, Ramey explained in an email. The largest movement documented overall was about 2 inches, he wrote.

The city will continue to monitor the wall for movement over the next six months, Ramey explained, and council will get another update in December.

In March, council agreed to have a structural engineer examine the wall.

At that time, Lane Group geotechnical engineer Les Sutherland explained that there is no reliable, accurate way to predict whether the wall could fail. Sutherland presented a variety of construction options to stabilize the structure.

However, Sutherland noted, the structure had been surveyed six times in the last year and there had been movement of only about one-third of an inch in more than a year.

The wall, built with no mortar, could be 100 years old. It is more than 200 feet long and about 25 feet tall at its highest point.

Parts of Ridge Avenue and Craig Street were closed in early 2018 after surveys showed movement of some stone blocks.