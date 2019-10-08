A Norton resident has been found guilty of attempted murder and other charges resulting from a 2018 domestic incident.

Gregory Ernest Milam, 49, entered a plea of guilty Monday in Wise County circuit court, according to a press release from Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Slemp.

Milam’s plea was entered under the Alford rule, meaning that he did not admit guilt but acknowledged there is sufficient evidence to convict him.

Milam pleaded guilty without a plea agreement, meaning a judge will determine his sentence after a sentencing hearing.

Milam was convicted of attempted second degree murder, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharge of a firearm in an occupied dwelling.

He faces a total maximum punishment of up to 43 years in the penitentiary.

In the early morning hours of March 4, 2018, Norton police received a report that a 41-year-old woman was taken to Norton Community Hospital with multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds to her hand and chest area. They appeared to be in a defensive posture, according to medical experts.

The victim was stabilized at NCH, then transported by air for further medical treatment.

The victim told hospital personnel that Milam was the person who shot her. She and Milam were known to live together from time to time at his residence in Norton.

Upon further investigation, police discovered that Milam had brought the victim to the hospital. Milam had what appeared to be blood on his clothing.

During questioning, Milam stated, “I know this looks bad” and “I know the gun is there.”

Norton police searched Milam’s residence and found a shotgun, an ejected shell casing on the floor and blood. Fresh blood was also found inside Milam’s vehicle.

Senior Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Josh Newberry prosecuted the case.

“October is domestic violence awareness month,” Slemp noted in the release. “This case is a reminder of the real dangers faced by domestic violence victims . . . If you are a victim of domestic violence, please reach out to law enforcement or victim advocates for support.”

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 18. Milam remains in the custody of the Duffield regional jail.