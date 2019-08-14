Last Tuesday, Norton City Manager Fred Ramey showed city council the process to restore the city’s downtown historic marker.

Norton has been working on the project for a couple of years, according to Ramey.

The process started by reaching out to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources to see if they assisted with restoration and finding that they do not do so with cast iron signs.

The Norton sign was commissioned in 1941 and is cast iron. It takes four people to move it due to its weight, Ramey noted.

Ramey looked for a sign company to do the work but had no luck. So, several local businesses and individuals were brought in to help.

Norris Fabrication completed the sandblasting and priming. Adams Body Shop completed the base painting. Neil Walker hand-painted the letters and trim in his art classroom at Burton High School. The paint was purchased from Vic's Decorating.