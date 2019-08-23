A Norton couple faces lengthy prison time for distribution of methamphetamine.

Gromer Jenkins, 37, and Amber Jenkins, 33, were recently sentenced in Wise County Circuit Court, according to an Aug. 20 press release from Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Slemp.

The convictions stem from a drug distribution ring operated by the husband and wife from their Norton residence.

On May 17, Gromer Jenkins was convicted of six counts of distribution of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute. Jenkins was sentenced without a plea agreement to 10 years in prison with five years and nine months suspended. He will serve an active sentence of four years and three months, followed by 10 years of probation.

On May 3, Amber Jenkins was convicted of two counts of distributing methamphetamine, one count of conspiring to distribute and one count of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

On Aug. 19, she was sentenced without a plea agreement to six years with two years and six months suspended. Jenkins will serve an active sentence of three years and six months, followed by two years of supervised probation.

In the spring of 2018, law enforcement began investigating Gromer and Amber Jenkins. In June and July 2018, on more than one occasion, the pair sold methamphetamine at their residence to undercover agents working for the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force.

Officers searched the Jenkins residence on July 23, 2018. They found methamphetamine, digital scales and small clear baggies.

Chief Deputy Commonwealth Attorney Steven Davis was the lead prosecutor.