Coca-Cola Bottling Co. representative Blair Belk was among the honored guests Tuesday during a celebration unveiling the restored Coke sign outside Dr. Jeremiah Sturgill’s commercial building in downtown Norton.

Darrell Thompson of Kinsey Neon & Sign Co. in Roanoke said the restoration took about a year and called it ‘probably the most battered sign we’ve done in 20 years.’ The sign was installed in 1936 and had been restored once before in the 1960s, he noted.

A small audience of city officials and well-wishers applauded the lighting of the iconic sign.

Shown left to right are Thompson, Sturgill, City Manager Fred Ramey, Belk and Mayor Joe Fawbush.