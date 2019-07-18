Chillin’ & Grillin’ in The Glades kicks off in Wise with a steak cook-off Friday night and free music on the stage, The Grill Master 5K Race and the Chillin' and Grillin' Cornhole Tournament on Saturday and the big Virginia State BBQ Championship as a centerpiece.

Greg Cross, organizer of the barbecue competition, said 28 teams will be rolling into Wise from all over Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky and North Carolina, with other competitors coming from as far away as Ohio, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

And they have 37 competitors in Friday night's steak cookoff, Cross said, some driving from up to eight hours away for a chance to win a free entry to the World Steak Cookoff in Fort Worth, Tex., in November. Last year's winner, he noted, had never competed in a steak event.

Cross said barbecue competitors would start to arrive on Thursday.

Tomorrow night, Hello October opens the Chillin’ & Grillin’ music festival at 6 p.m. with the Lake Road Saints at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's lineup begins at 1 p.m. with Cumberland Drive, followed by six more and highlighted by three tribute bands — to the Eagles, Journey and AC/DC. Hell Freezes Over performs at 7:30 p.m., Faithfully at 8:15 p.m. and Big Gun at 9:30 p.m.

Renegade Rebels perform at 3 p.m., just before barbecue championship awards at 4 p.m.

Railway Express takes the stage at 4:30 p.m. and Blue Reign is on at 6 p.m.

Catch the cornhole tournament at 3 p.m. Saturday on the Wise County courthouse lawn. Registration can be made the day of the tournament. For information, contact Bobby Collins at 276/395-4493 or email bobby.collins51@gmail.com. First place takes home braggin’ rights and a $100 prize.

Registration for The Grill Master 5K begins at 8 a.m. Saturday in front of the gym at L.F. Addington Middle School. Race begins promptly at 9 a.m. For more information, contact: Steve Childers, 276/439-1452.

Any questions about steak and barbecue events should be directed to Greg Cross at 276/393-0737 or gmmcross@gmail.com.