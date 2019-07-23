As Chillin’ and Grillin’ in The Glades marks a wildly successful year, planners also are celebrating a decision that positions the annual event for success in coming years.

The Health Wagon and the Virginia Dental Association Foundation each agreed last week to move the date of their huge health clinics next year so as not to conflict with one of the town of Wise's biggest events.

Health Wagon Clinical Director Paula Hill-Collins confirmed after a meeting Wednesday that they have reset the 2020 date of the newly named Move Mountains Medical Missions, which replaces the long-standing Remote Area Medical Expedition. After 20 years of service, RAM has decided 2019 would be its last outreach in Wise County.

"We already moved mountains and the dates have been changed to July 10-12," Hill-Collins said in an email, noting that she and Health Wagon Executive Director Teresa Tyson "worked hard after the meeting was over but we got it done."

The VDAF'S Mission of Mercy dental clinic, to be held in collaboration with Move Mountains, shifts to July 10-11, 2020, "in order to avoid a conflict with the Chillin’ and Grillin’ event," Tara Quinn, VDAF executive director, said in an email Monday.

"We understand what a significant event this is for the local community and want to be sure both events are accessible to as many area residents as possible."

Town Planner Laura Craft said Monday that Chillin' and Grillin' drew expanded attendance locally this year, with people not just from Wise but also from Coeburn, Big Stone Gap, Norton, Pound, Appalachia and Clintwood. "Truly a community event!" Craft said.

They also drew people from eastern Kentucky and eastern Tennessee because of the bands, she noted.

"We had a fantastic mix of local and regional bands as well as the national tribute bands, Faithfully and Big Gun!" Craft said. "The crowd for the last three bands was one of the largest I can remember."

They avoided rain, she added, but "the heat was rough . . . Once the sun started going down though, the crowd picked up and we packed Big Glades and Main Street for the concerts Saturday evening!"

Meantime, the state barbecue championship event wound up with 27 contestants and a whopping 37 steak cookoff contestants, organizer Greg Cross reports.

Not only that, Cross noted Monday, they had 47 certified barbecue judges and 18 certified steak judges. "Some were from as far away as Florida and Pennsylvania," he said, along with judges from Virginia, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina and Kentucky.

One judge drove 750 miles, he said, to be a part of the contest.

"This doesn't count the extra 10 or so people associated with these organizations who showed up just to help out and be part of the event," Cross also said. Normally only three representatives show up to run both contests of this size — one for the steak contest and two for the barbecue contest — but they had nine this year, six of whom "came just because they heard so much about the event and wanted to be a part of it."

Grand Champion in the barbecue competition was Rocky Top BBQ. The head pitmaster for them is Walt Moulton from Jonesborough, Tenn. A former world champion, this was his second win at the Wise contest. Reserve Grand Champion was Muttley Crew BBQ with head pitmaster Shannon Turner of Apex, N.C. Cross said this was their first time in the Chillin' and Grillin' competition.

The winner of the steak cookoff was Jody Davis from Surgoinsville, Tenn. This was only the second steak contest in which Davis has ever competed.

Trying to accommodate Chillin' and Grillin' as well as the two health clinics complicated matters last year, particularly accommodations for all the competitors, judges, health care providers and volunteers who flock to the area.

Cross was surprised to learn of the original conflicting date announced for 2020 after last year's issue and reached out with concerns to The Health Wagon as did others in support of Chillin' and Grillin'.

The barbecue competition is scheduled around other standing contests and the date is fixed, he has said.

Cross said both events enhance the town's economy and the county's as a whole, adding he was gratified that both The Health Wagon and the Virginia Dental Association Foundation recognize the importance of maximizing both events and moved the planned date.

The Move Mountains event will be held at the Wise County fairgrounds and the Mission of Mercy dental clinic will be held simultaneously at The University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s Convocation Center.