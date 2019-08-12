CHARLES VERNON WOODS

Charles “Vernon” Woods, 84, passed away after a brief illness, Friday, August 9, 2019.

Vernon was the son of Archie and Bonnie Woods, mayor and wife of Norton, VA. He graduated from John I. Burton High School in 1953, then from Roanoke Business College, followed by an enlistment in the US Navy during which time he was aboard the aircraft carrier “USS Valley Forge.”

He began his career in the insurance business, eventually rising to President of Wise Insurance Agency. Later, Vernon became a licensed Nursing Home Administrator. As such, he heralded acclaim by maintain one of Virginia’s highest quality-rated nursing homes. Vernon loved life, golf, his close friends, and family. He will be missed in our lives.

He leaves behind his wife, Barbara; and two sons, Brian of Gray, TN and Brad of Nashville, TN; their wives, Penny and Whitney; and two grandsons, Skylr and Jack.

A celebration of life will be at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, at Lonesome Pine Country Club in Big Stone Gap, VA. No flowers, please.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home in Kingsport is serving the Woods family.