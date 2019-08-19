CHARLES NICHOLS JR.

Charles Nichols Jr., of Big Stone Gap, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the age of 91.

He was the oldest son of Charlie Brewster Nichols and Odessa Seay Nichols. He was born in Martinsville, VA on June 11, 1928. He had lived in Wise County for the last 33 years. After leaving Martinsville, he spent 8 years in the Navy, serving both in World War II and in the Korean War. Once his service to his country was complete, he lived in Richmond, Virginia and worked for Curles Neck Dairy as the Assistant Plant Manager. He left Richmond with his family and moved to the mountains of Big Stone Gap. Here, he enjoyed his early retirement, caring for his cows, goats, and chickens and his time spent golfing with his friends at Lonesome Pine Country Club. We figure right now, he’s on the back nine somewhere with his father-in-law, Stuart Begley…. probably in the woods looking for his ball.

Charles who was affectionately known to those who loved him as “Charlie Brown”, was a joy to be around and well-liked by everyone he came in contact with. His sense of humor and stories of life experiences made talking to him an enjoyable experience for anyone. He will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charlie Brewster Nichols; mother, Odessa Seay Nichols; step-mother, Eleanor Nichols; brother, Frank W. Nichols.

Charles is survived by three sons, Charles Michael Nichols of Kill Devil Hills, NC and his fiancé, Kelly; Jason Nichols of Wise and his wife, Tiffani and their two sons, Caleb and Noah; Jonathan Nichols of Big Stone Gap and his wife, Stacy and their five children, Sydnie, Bentley, Maverick, Draak and Keelie. He is also survived by the mother to his two youngest sons and close friend, Patty Nichols; his brothers, Willie Mason Nichols; William Brewster Nichols and wife, Jean; Jesse James Nichols and wife, Dottie; and sisters, Lessie Nichols Slater and husband, Dayton; Barbara Nichols Vaughan and husband, James; and sisters-in-law, Sherry Adams and Sandy Wardell; a host of loving nieces and nephews, and best friend and brother-in-law, J.D. Adams.

Per his request, there will be no formal services and only a gathering of close family to be held in the near future to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to Hospice & Palliative Care of Virginia located at 18 Seventh Street, NW, Suite 302, Norton, VA 24273. Phone 276-679-7212.

