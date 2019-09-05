COEBURN — The Central Warriors used their speed to power by the Eastside Spartans Friday night at McConnell Stadium in Coeburn by a score of 51-20.

The Warrior’s ground attack was almost unstoppable as they rushed for 515 yards on the night. C.J. Crabtree led Central by rushing for 125 yards on nine carries with two touchdowns, mostly in the first half.

Central coach Luke Owens seemed happy with his team’s first game performance. “I thought we sputtered at the start of the game, but we got going little later,” Owens stated. “We ran the ball well tonight and I thought our defense played well also. We do need to work on our passing game.”

Crabtree sprinted around the right end on the second play of the game for 72 yards and Central’s first score.

The Warriors scored on seven of twelve possessions in the game and punted only once. Central scored 32 points in the first half while their defense shutout the Spartan offense. They would score 19 additional points in the second half.

Eastside played without the services of Garrett Whited who was injured in their pre-season game with Honaker. Garrett’s twin brother Grayson was shaken up in the second quarter and did not play in the second half.

The Spartans got on the scoreboard in the third quarter on a sustained drive. Evan Bellamy would score from four yards out and catch a two-point conversion pass from quarterback Will Stansberry to cut the lead to 38-8.

Nick Raymond, Bryson Sheppard and Evan Bellamy were the primary rushers for the Spartans following the injury to Grayson Whited. Raymond rushed 108 yards, Sheppard for 97 yards while Whited added 20 yards before his injury. Stansberry finished the night going 9-for-17 for 90 yards. The Spartans had 273 yards of total offense.

“We have to get healthy,” Eastside coach Mike Rhodes stated. “Most of their offense was on big plays where our defense was out of position and you just can’t do that with their team speed.”

For Central, Matt Peters added 125 yards and one touchdown on just three carries in the second half. Maddox Reynolds added 115 yards on four carries and a touchdown. Matt Boggs rushed for 41 yards and a TD. Ethan Mullins rushed for 83 yards and a TD as well as completing one pass on the night to Jacob Paige for a 29-yard touchdown. The Warriors had 546 yards on the night.

Eastside will travel to Glade Springs to play the Patrick Henry Rebels on Friday night while Central travels to Lebanon for a Thursday night game with the Pioneers.