NORTON — The Warriors’ backfield has been a large talk this season as five or more runners have worked interchangeably to be able to fuel the offense. After last week’s season ending loss of Maddox Reynolds and temporary loss of Matt Peters, the Warriors looked partially depleted as Virginia High came calling.

On paper, the Warriors only amassed 334 total yards and five first downs. Junior running back C.J. Crabtree was a big playmaker on the day with touchdowns of 52, 56 and 50 yards as well as a 40-plus yard reverse in the first quarter to get the Warriors into scoring position. Crabtree finished with 244 yards and three scores on 19 attempts on the day.

Noah Bolling would also score on a one-yard touchdown run in the third quarter as the first of three unanswered touchdowns in the second half to give the Warriors the victory. Bolling also had two powerful punts for 98 yards on the night.

Ethan Mullins went 1-for-4 with one interception on the night. Freshman kicker Charlie Daniels was a perfect 4-for-4 on extra points for the Warriors.

The Warriors will enjoy a bye week this week as they prepare to travel to Abingdon on October 4.