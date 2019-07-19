This summer I can’t easily see if a duck or two has alighted on a nearby pond because the water margins are now packed tightly with cattails.

The pond owner didn’t need to plant cattails, as one way these water plants spread is by seeds light enough to blow quite a distance away. It has been estimated that an average 220,000 seeds are contained in a single sausage-like seedhead. Once established, they also spread by creeping rootstocks.

Even though cattails mostly block a view of the small pond, they provide cover and nesting materials for some wetland birds. Sedges (Carex) and Pickerel Weed (Pontederia cordata) also are common margin plants. And unfortunately, Purple Loosestrife arrived at this pond a few years ago. Gorgeous as it certainly is, this aquatic invasive, which provides no food or habitat for wildlife and is now widely banned, eventually kills out existing plant species such as cattails and grasses.

You recognize cattails, of course, as they are one of the most common plants in pond edges and large marshes. There are two species of Typha: broad-leaved and narrow leaf.

Some pond owners probably are sorry to see cattails arrive. They grow in thick, nearly impenetrable stands which, as happened with the ones near me, block a view of the water and can practically take over a pond. They usually are on the margin but can spread toward open water.

You recognize cattails, but have you eaten them? They are one of the most versatile of our native edible plants.

In early spring young shoots and stalks can be peeled from rootstocks and eaten raw, or boiled like asparagus. In later spring, green immature flower spikes can be boiled and served with butter much like corn on the cob.

Summer food may come from yellow pollen shaken from flower spikes and sifted into flour to be mixed with wheat flour for baking. In late summer, add sprouts broken from rootstock tips to a salad, or boil them and serve with butter.

Once established, cattails can become a problem on irrigated agricultural properties. They can invade a farm pond, a drainage ditch, or an irrigated canal, and eventually restrict water flow.

It can take years, but it is possible to eliminate cattails by mowing and cutting again and again. Don’t use chemicals or herbicides. They can harm fish, fowl and human swimmers.

In addition to nutritional uses and providing wildlife habitat, various parts of cattails are used in basketry, cording, net-making, cement, mats, chair seats, dry flower arrangements and medicines.

Sharon Daniels is a Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardener volunteer.