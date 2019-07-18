Carl Wayne Dean, 66, of Norton, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Indian Path Hospital in Kingsport, TN.

He was a former truck driver for Presley Tucking. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Cooke; his mother, Polly Dean Clark; a brother, James Clark and a sister, Lena Collins.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Sue Jackson Dean; grandchildren, Alyson Cooke and Dylan Cooke; a brother, Donald Clark; three sisters, Regina Jackson, Susie Martin and her husband Tim, and Christy Craiger and her husband Marvin; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow in the Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton.

The family wishes to thank the Dialysis Center of Norton, C-Trans Ambulance Service and the ICU staff at Indian Path Hospital for the care and compassion given to Carl.