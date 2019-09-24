NORTON — Three John I. Burton High School students have completed summer internships with city schools.

Holden Hunnicutt, Jonah Cochrane and Joey Hayes, all three seniors at Burton, had internships through the United Way of Southwest Virginia Ignite Program.

Hayes briefed Norton School Board on his internship during its Sept. 16 meeting.

Hayes worked as a custodian assistant at Norton Elementary and Middle School. Hayes said he hung Promethean boards, took out carpet and laid tile, scrubbed tables and desks and waxed floors.

Hayes said he had no idea that the custodial staff did so much work.

Ignite is a four-week summer internship that is designed to teach critical workplace skills and give students hands-on work experience. A total of 36 high school students from across the region had internships with 18 local companies.

Cochrane interned at the school board office as the interim receptionist. He was not present at the meeting but said in his profile on the Ignite website that he enjoyed talking to people and felt as if his internship would be a good fit.

Hunnicutt did double duty interning in food services at Burton while also keeping a separate part-time job. “The Ignite internships offer the experience I want, but is very flexible with hours and scheduling,” Hunnicutt said in his website profile.

The Ignite internships were funded through GO Virginia. Region 1, which includes Norton and Wise County as well as Lee, Scott, Dickenson, Russell and other counties in Southwest Virginia, received $250,000 for the Ignite internships.