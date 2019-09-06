Burton Hall

of Fame tickets

Tickets are now on sale now at J. I. Burton High School for the 2019 Hall of Fame Banquet and Inductees Ceremony. Ticket price is $30.

The 2019 inductees are Robert Raines, Glenwood “Boo” Sensabaugh Jr., the late Susan Lawson Fore and the late Samuel “Sam” Dixon.

The quartet of inductees will be honored at the J.I. Burton Hall of Fame Night football game on Friday, Oct. 4 when the Raiders host Eastside. The official induction ceremony and banquet will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Hotel Norton.

For more information or to purchase a ticket contact John I. Burton High School 679-2554 or Steve Childers at schilders9@hotmail.com.