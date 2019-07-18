BRUCE EDWARD MUTTER

Bruce Edward Mutter, 66, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at his residence in Coeburn.

He was a retired coal miner.

He was the son of the late Bueford Carson Mutter and Violet Estelle Turner Mutter, also preceded in death by brother-in-law, Herbert Edward Hale.

Bruce is survived by a son, Shaun Mutter, Coeburn, sisters, Rita (Bob) Finch and Mildred Hale, all of Coeburn, brothers, Bill (Deana) Mutter, Coeburn, nieces, Heather Mullins, Autumn Miller, Caroline Hale, Jaylen Mullins and Brooke Miller; nephews, Carson Hale, Chris Hale, Joe Mutter, Cody Stanley, Corran Hale, Zack Miller, Eli Miller and Caleb Stanley.

Funeral services for Bruce Edward Mutter was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 18 at Estes Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Eddie Rose and Brother Tom Slemp officiating. Burial followed at Greenwood Acres Memorial Gardens. Visitation was held Wednesday at the funeral home where a song service was held. Pallbearers will be Bob, Cody, Joe, Chris, Scott and Matt.

Arrangements by Estes Funeral Home, 114 High Ave., Coeburn.