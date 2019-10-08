BRENDA JOYCE BALL

Brenda Joyce Ball (Hatcher), 75, of Wise, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 29, 2019 in Lafollette, TN.

Brenda was very artistic and she loved sewing and painting.

Brenda was preceded in death by a son, Keith Randal Ball; parents, Junior and Delphia Hatcher; grandparents, Marvin and Rosie Richardson; Aunts and an Uncle.

Surviving are her husband, Benson Ball; son, Dwayne Ball and wife, Jaclyn; grandson, D.J. Ball; granddaughter, Savanna Beckum and husband, Kyle; great-grandsons, Justin and Haden; sisters, Linda Mays, Edna Hyder and Patti Noonchester; several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Her services were held in Lafollette, TN.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road Wise, provided obituary information.

