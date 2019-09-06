Local Author, Adda Leah Davis from Rosedale, will be at the J. Fred Matthews Memorial Library in St. Paul on Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for a book signing/discussion.

Davis first published in 1997 with a biography called Here I Am Again, Lord, Landon Colley an old time Primitive Baptist Universalist Preacher which was and is well-received by her readers. Since then she has written and published 19 books; The Lucinda Harmon Saga (a four book series) which contains Lucinda’s Mountain, Jason’s Journey, The Beckoning Hills, and Farther Along. A second four book mystery series consisting of A Fatal Beginning, A Fatal Love of Place, A Fatal Web of Deceit, and Fatal Choices and Second Chances are also out and selling well. Davis’ stand alone novels are: Abigail’s Redemption, A Heaven Sent Wife, The Whisperer, three school curriculum enhancement workbooks, and three books for children: Caleb’s Song. Rocky’s Lesson, and Life Cycles in Nature.

Davis moved to Russell County in 1993 where she has lived since that time. Visit Davis’ website at https://addaleahdavis.com/about/.