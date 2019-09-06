Local Author, Adda Leah Davis

Local Author, Adda Leah Davis

Local Author, Adda Leah Davis from Rosedale, will be at the J. Fred Matthews Memorial Library in St. Paul on Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for a book signing/discussion. 

Davis first published in 1997 with a biography called Here I Am Again, Lord, Landon Colley an old time Primitive Baptist Universalist Preacher which was and is well-received by her readers. Since then she has written and published 19 books; The Lucinda Harmon Saga (a four book series) which contains Lucinda’s Mountain, Jason’s Journey, The Beckoning Hills, and Farther Along. A second four book mystery series consisting of A Fatal Beginning, A Fatal Love of Place, A Fatal Web of Deceit, and Fatal Choices and Second Chances are also out and selling well. Davis’ stand alone novels are: Abigail’s Redemption, A Heaven Sent Wife, The Whisperer, three school curriculum enhancement workbooks, and three books for children: Caleb’s Song. Rocky’s Lesson, and Life Cycles in Nature.

Davis moved to Russell County in 1993 where she has lived since that time. Visit Davis’ website at https://addaleahdavis.com/about/.

0
0
0
0
0