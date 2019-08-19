BOBBY HAROLD GRAHAM

Bobby Harold Graham, 74, of Appalachia, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Hospice House in Bristol Tenn.

He was of the Baptist faith and retired coal truck driver.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Bruce and Mary Beatrice Bates Graham; and a brother, Claude “Bub” Graham.

Surviving are his loving wife of 48 years, Phyllis Graham; daughter, Tina Louise Mullins and husband Sammy of Pound; two sons, Bobby Harold Graham Jr. and wife Carol of Stickleyvilleand Timothy Ray Collins and wife Robin of Big Stone Gap; six grandchildren, Tayler McKinney, Stralley McKinney, Adrian Corey Mullins, Emily Collins, Hannah Collins and Robbie Phillips; great-grandchild, Josiah Collins; five brothers, Jimmy Ray Graham, Walter Graham, Marvin Graham, Charles Graham and Billy Graham; six sisters, Elizabeth Foutch, Neva Miller, Helen Miller, Patricia Hess, Vickie Barnette and Norma Ayers; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Bobby Harold Graham will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 21 at the Sturgill Funeral Home chapel in Wise with Rev. Franklin Hall, Rev. Allen Graham and Rev. Randy Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap. Pallbearers will be Bobby Graham Jr., Corey Mullins, Billy Graham, Charlie Graham, Marvin Graham and Walter Graham. Family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until time of services at 2 p.m. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise is in charge of arrangements.