Marsh Regional Blood Center will conduct public blood drives at the following locations in coming days:

• Friday, Aug. 16, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Flatwoods Job Corps.

• Thursday, Aug. 22: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Castlewood High School; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., CGI, 295 Technology Park Dr., Lebanon.

• Friday, Aug. 23: 8:30-11:30 a.m., Wise County Christian School; 1-4 p.m., Heritage Hall, Wise.

For more information about scheduling a blood drive at a local business, church, school or community organization, please call 276/679-4669 or visit www.marshblood.com.