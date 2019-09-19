Marsh Regional Blood Center will conduct public blood drives at the following locations in coming days:

• Friday, Sept. 20: 8-11 a.m., Duffield regional jail; 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Coeburn Primary School; 12:30-4 p.m., VFP Concrete Shelter, 4954 Industrial Park Rd., Duffield.

• Thursday, Sept. 26, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Onion State Prison.

For more information about scheduling a blood drive at a local business, church, school or community organization, please call 276/679-4669 or visit www.marshblood.com.