On August 13, 2019, Blakely Elizabeth Hopkins, took her last breath here on Earth. She went straight from her mother’s arms into her heavenly father’s arms, while surrounded by her loving family, friends and nurses at Niswonger Children’s Hospital of Johnson City, TN. Blakely age 3, was born with a congenital heart defect, Tetralogy of Fallot with Pulmonary Atresia. She is our Heart warrior.

Blakely spent most of the first year of her life inpatient at UVA Medical Center Children’s Hospital. She endured many obstacles during her short life. Although she went through many trials, her life wasn’t without purpose. Blakely was a member of Zion’s Chapel Church in Big Stone Gap. She has gotten to see the ocean and pretty blue skies. She attended dances and played baseball. Blakely loved to rock her sunglasses on road trips and watched every episode of SpongeBob. Her sweet smile and pretty blue eyes will never be forgotten. Blakely will always be her mommy’s punky pot and her daddy’s booger butt.

She is preceded in death by sibling, baby Hopkins; maternal great-grandparents, Frank and Betty Tackitt; maternal great-grandfather, JB Mullins; paternal great-grandmother, Violetta Hopkins; paternal great-uncle, Don Christian; maternal great-uncle, Scott Mullins; and maternal great-aunt, Robin Mullins.

Blakely is survived by her father, Dennis Hopkins; mother, Melanie Withers; the best big sister, McKenna Withers, all of the home; grandmother, Brenda Hopkins of Norton; grandmother, Regina Milam of Wise; great-grandmother, Jocie Hibbitts of Wise; uncles and aunts, Daniel Milam and fiancé Tabitha Matthews of Appalachia, Tanya Hoyt and husband Scott of Lucerne, Co and Jamie Herrington of Goose Creek, S.C.; cousins, Fabian Matthews and Baby Milam of Appalachia, Victoria Milam of Big Stone Gap, Gabe Paul of Princeton, KY, Scottie, Viola and John Hoyt of Lucerne, Co and Jailen Bailey stationed in Darmstadt, Germany; and a host of other family and friends.

We want to thank, Alyssa Jessee, Kathy Kinman, all Blakely’s nurses that took such great care of her while she was home, UVA Children’s Hospital Medical Staff and Niswonger Children’s Hospital PICU Staff.

Funeral services for Blakely Hopkins will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 17 at the Sturgill Funeral Home chapel in Wise with Brother Travis Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Jessee Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until time of services at 2 p.m. Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions may be made to Sturgill Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1068, Wise, VA 24293.

Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise is in charge of arrangements.