As of Thursday morning, 47 Southwest Virginia coal workers had filed bankruptcy court claims for nearly $237,500 in lost wages and benefits against Blackjewel LLC or its affiliate Revelation Energy.

And that represents a small fraction of claims that might get filed by employees living in the commonwealth. An estimated 480 people worked at Blackjewel/Revelation coal operations in Virginia before they shut down July 1. Also, it’s not clear how many Virginians might have been employed at Blackjewel operations in southeast Kentucky or West Virginia.

Employees were last paid June 28. The paychecks bounced because Blackjewel did not secure short-term financing quickly enough to cover the amounts due.

According to documents filed as part of Blackjewel’s Chapter 11 restructuring in a West Virginia federal court, these Virginia residents had made claims as of Thursday morning:

• Appalachia: Four people, total of $21,836 in unpaid wages.

• Big Stone Gap: Two people, total of more than $8,998 in wages and 401(k) retirement benefits.

• Wise: One person, total of more than $3,931 in wages and benefits.

• Norton: One person, nearly $3,634 in wages.

• Coeburn: One person, nearly $2,254 in wages.

• Pound: Two people, total of $10,363 in wages and benefits.

• St. Paul: One person, more than $3,009 in wages.

• Pennington Gap: Two people, more than $9,162 in wages and benefits.

• Keokee: One person, nearly $2,426 in wages.

• Dryden: One person, more than $2,667 in wages.

• Jonesville: One person, $4,500 in wages.

• Castlewood: Two people, nearly $11,317 in wages and unpaid vacation days.

• Cleveland: One person, more than $4,000 in wages.

• Clintwood, One person, $2,344 in wages

• Tazewell, Buchanan and Russell counties: 26 people, nearly $147,047 in wages and benefits.

• Abingdon: One person, $8,000 in wages.

The bankruptcy court has not yet set a deadline to file proofs of claim. Completed claim forms can be mailed to: Blackjewel LLC Claims Processing Center, c/o Prime Clerk LLC, 850 Third Avenue, Suite 412, Brooklyn, NY 11232.

Meanwhile, three displaced workers filed a class action on behalf of themselves and others July 25, seeking damages from Blackjewel, Revelation Energy, Lexington Coal Co. and executives Jeff Hoops and Jeff Hoops II. The suit claims the companies violated employment law in Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky, failed to pay into 401(k) accounts, refused to let workers access 401(k) funds because they had not officially been terminated and failed to issue required notices of mass layoffs.

Meanwhile, Virginia is trying to get its money as well. The Virginia Department of Taxation filed a claim July 10 for more than $1.6 million in unpaid corporate taxes. The Virginia Employment Commission filed a claim July 19 for nearly $392,500 in unpaid unemployment taxes.

PROTEST

On the other side of Black Mountain, displaced miners have been blocking railroad tracks off southbound highway 119 near Cumberland, Ky. Someone noticed Monday afternoon that rail cars loaded with coal were pulling out of an idled Blackjewel mine. Miners and family members set up to occupy the rail line and prevent the train from moving.

Late Wednesday, protesters agreed to let CSX decouple its engine and move it from the scene, leaving the loaded coal cars behind.

ASSISTANCE

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has designated experts in his office to help displaced Blackjewel workers in Virginia to mediate disputes related to their finances, such as check overdraft fees, child care payments and more.

Also, Herring’s office has a dedicated email address that Blackjewel employees can use to inquire about any matters where the attorney general’s office can help. It is blackjewel@oag.state.va.us.

The Virginia Employment Commission has held events to sign Blackjewel workers up for benefits and connect with job opportunities.

Blackjewel employees can file for unemployment benefits and access additional support online at www.vec.virginia.gov, by calling the customer contact center at 866/832-2363 or by visiting a Career Works Center.

The center serving Norton and the counties of Wise, Lee, Scott and Dickenson is the VEC office at 1725 Park Ave. SW, Norton. The phone number is 276/679-9413.