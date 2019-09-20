Brenda Lay of Dziner Signs in Norton has created a giant LOVE sign pointing the way to a special corn maze in Esserville.

The maze has been created by Greg Estep, owner/operator of Thomas’ Blackbird Farm LLC in Esserville.

In an early August article, Estep explained that he planned to develop the maze as a tourist attraction in the fall.

At that time, Estep’s business had been approved for a $10,000 seed capital matching grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority.

By early August, some 250,000 corn seeds had been planted and the corn was up and growing. Paths were to be cut in the following weeks, according to Estep.

In the center of the maze, Estep said, would be the shape of a guitar, a tribute to his son, musician Thomas Estep, whose life was cut short by a drunk driver in 2017 at the age of 21.

Since Thomas' death, Estep has become a speaker and a volunteer for the Mothers Against Drunk Driving program. He recently appeared in a television commercial heightening awareness of the importance of not drinking and driving.

When Thomas was 15 or 16 years old, he began laying out plans for a corn maze, Estep said. Those plans are what his father said he would use to develop the maze.