BERTHA CHAROLD SILVIS

Bertha Charold (Ms. Charlie) Silvis, 63, of Coeburn, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Norton Community Hospital Norton.

She was former owner and operator of Round-Trip Expediting Company and former employee of Kid’s Central.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert E. Newsom; a brother, Eugene Newsom; two sisters, Robin Gillespie and Brenda Bash.

Surviving are her mother, Audrey Newsom; her husband, Jack R. Silvis; daughters, Trudy Bryant and Haley Ramsey; sons, Eric (Nikki) Silvis and Frank Ramsey; two sisters, Darlene (Larry) Rupert and Roberta (Johnny) Spencer; six grandchildren, Christopher Mullins, Charla Bryant, Dillion Bryant, Sabrina Silvis, Jordyn Silvis, Dalten McCoy and River Ramsey; two great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Bryant and Anthony Lawson; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Coeburn with funeral services following at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. R.L. Crawford officiating. Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, October 10, at the Greenwood Acres Cemetery Coeburn. The family and friends will meet at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online.

Sturgill Funeral Home in Coeburn, is in charge of arrangements.