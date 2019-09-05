BERLIN AUSTIN

Berlin Austin, 99, of Pound, went to his heavenly home on September 4, 2019 from Norton Community Hospital after a sudden illness.

He was born November 29, 1919 to Dewey and Snoda

(Branham) Austin. Berlin was honorably discharged from the Merchant Marines after WWII. He served aboard the Goucher Victory.

Berlin was a lifelong resident of Pound. He was the owner-operator of Austin Coal Trucking. He began hauling timber for Consolidated Coal Company in his early years and later on he hauled supplies into Virginia to help build the Pine Mountain Train tunnel from Virginia into Kentucky he then hauled coal for 42 years from strip and deep mines in Kentucky and Virginia.

All his trucking buddies knew him as “Four Barrell” and many close friends and family called him “Big B”.

Berlin was a member of Hamilton Chapel Church and accepted the Lord and was baptized by Reverend Douglas Johnson many years ago.

Berlin was a kind man and always had a smile for whoever he would meet. He will be missed by many friends who thought the world of him.

Berlin was preceded in death by his father Dewey Austin, his mother Snoda Austin and his sister Trula Kozitka.

Berlin is survived by his loving wife of nearly 66 years Wilma Austin; his son Stanley Austin and wife Vivian of Clintwood; his daughter Sandy Richards and husband Steve of Knoxville, TN; grandson Chad Richards and wife Stephanie of Arlington; granddaughter Hallie Duncan and husband Zane of Knoxville, TN and great-grandsons who loved their Papaw, Zane Jr. and Miles; special niece Dale Stover of Pound, VA; special friends Freddy Gibson, Tommy Gibson and Eddie Buchanan; and a host of friends and loved ones.

Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 in the Baker Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Greg Cyphers, Reverend Burns Robinson and Pastor Mike Yates officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until time of services.

Entombment services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the Temple Hill Memorial Park Musoleum in Castlewood where family members and friends will serve as pallbearers. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home by 9:30 to prepare to go in procession to the cemetery.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all our precious family members who were there in our time of need and to Bo and Hank for their wonderful concern and services.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation of your choice in memory of Berlin.

View our recent obituaries at: www.bakerfuneralhomepound.com

Baker Funeral Home-Pound, VA is serving the family of Berlin Austin.