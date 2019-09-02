BENNY EDWARD WELLS SR.

Benny Edward Wells Sr., 75, of Norton, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Indian Path Hospital in Kingsport, TN.

He was a retired heavy equipment mechanic in the coal industry and attended the Guest River Pentecostal Church before his sickness. He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Brummitte Wells, and his parents, Arnold and Madeline Brickey Wells.

Benny is survived by his sons (and their wives): Benny (Kristy) Wells Jr., Scott Wells, and Ricky (Susannah) Wells; his three grandsons: Hunter Wells, Abingdon, Aidan Wells and Connor Wells of Norton; his two brothers, Bobby Wells (Faye Robinette) of Wise and Tommy Wells (Doris) of Kingsport, TN, and several nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. His funeral service will be at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with the Reverend Darrell Bolling officiating. Friends and family will gather by 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where they will then depart to Laurel Grove Cemetery for a graveside service and burial.

Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton is serving the Wells family.