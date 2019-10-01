Members of Congress representing the region announced Friday that a sewer service extension project will get $500,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

Residents of the Banner community mostly rely on onsite sewage disposal systems, U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine noted in a press release. Nearly 80 percent of those systems have been in use for more than 30 years, beyond their typical life cycle, they explained.

The town of Coeburn will extend public sewer service to Banner.

In a separate press release, Ninth District U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith explained that the project will include installing 16,800 linear feet of sewer line, one pump station and 53 new service connections.

In late August, Wise County learned that it would receive a $954,000 community development block grant toward project costs.

Also, Coeburn was approved in 2018 for a zero-interest loan through the state Department of Environmental Quality toward costs of the Banner project and a similar project to serve the Bondtown community.