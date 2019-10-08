If it gets state approval, Ballad Health plans to move its inpatient rehabilitation unit from Norton Community Hospital to an upgraded, dedicated space at Mountain View Regional Hospital.

Ballad issued the announcement Friday, saying it had recently filed a letter of intent regarding the upgrade with the Virginia Department of Health, and that it will be applying for a certificate of public need in the coming weeks. Any move requires state approval.

The change would make it possible to expand the capacity of the nationally recognized rehabilitation unit from 11 to 15 patient beds, Ballad's announcement said, and to add new technology and equipment that will create an even better experience for patients.

If approved, renovations at Mountain View will begin in 2020, with the move expected to take place in 2021.

"This step forward in expanding access to inpatient rehabilitation services was made possible, in part, by the Health Department’s recent approval of Ballad Health’s initial plan to strengthen healthcare safety and access in Wise County," Ballad said.

To promote patient safety and create the space and opportunity for new services, Ballad also said it has received the state’s permission to move inpatient and critical care services from Mountain View to Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap and combine the two hospitals’ medical/surgical and intensive care units units. Emergency room services also will be integrated at Norton Community Hospital, and operation of the emergency room at Mountain View will cease.

“Receiving approval from the Virginia Department of Health to move forward with these plans is a first step on our journey to making healthcare better in Wise County,” Mark Leonard, Ballad Health’s vice president and chief executive officer for Wise and Dickenson counties, said in the announcement.

“Our vision is for Wise County to have three hospitals working together seamlessly to provide the best possible care and access for our community, and to ensure we are able to recruit and retain the best physicians and other healthcare professionals to serve our patients.

"We will continue to evolve our services to meet the needs of those we serve, and are excited to start by investing in our already excellent inpatient rehabilitation program.”

The announcement said Ballad Health is working to bring a number of new and enhanced services to the county. Planned investments include introducing new behavioral health services and upgrading radiation oncology equipment in Norton.

"As Ballad Health continues to evaluate how to best meet the needs of the community, additional changes will likely be necessary," the announcement also said. "Ballad Health remains committed to gathering input and feedback from the Wise County Visioning Advisory Committee, the community, physicians and team members along the way."