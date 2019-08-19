AUSTRALIA GRAVELY

Australia Gravely, 80, of Norton, passed from death unto eternal life to be with the Lord on August 17, 2019.

Australia was born Oct. 8, 1938 to the late George Noaks and Carrah Reynolds Noaks. She was a member at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church where she served as the mother of the church, clerk and was a member of the missionary society, choir and the Order of the Eastern Star. She was also secretary of the Association of the Clinch River Missionary Society. Australia was a former member of the Evangelistic Choralaires and enjoyed traveling around the local area singing the songs of Zion. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca Gravely, and her siblings.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband of 58 years, Frank Gravely; two daughters Sandra (Albert) Livingston and Christina (Terry) Gulley; two sons, Frank Gravely Jr and Maurice Gravely; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. A Homegoing service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Leroy Cain officiating. Burial will follow in the Laurel Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Chestnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 237 Kentucky Ave. SW, Norton, VA 24273