Join UVa-Wise and Virginia Cooperative Extension for the Anything Apples event on October 12 in downtown Wise. We will be accepting entries from 9-10 on Saturday morning. Judging will take place on Saturday and winners will be announced at noon. Categories include traditional apple pie, anything apple and apple butter. Generous prizes and ribbons are awarded to top three and honorable mention in each category. Please contact Emily Wells at 276.328-6194 or by email pomfrey@vt.edu for additional details and questions.