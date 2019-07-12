The annual Cooks and Books gathering takes place July 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Farmers Market Pavilion in St. Paul.

The event showcases local and regional food dishes, wines, and beers, as well as local and regional authors. Proceeds from Cooks and Books support J. Fred Matthews Memorial Library and The Lyric Project.

A silent auction will also take place.

Tickets cost $20 in advance or $25 the day of the event. The ticket price includes admission and tastings. Tickets may be purchased at C.R. Pate & Co. or Carter Bank & Trust in St. Paul, or online through Brown Paper Tickets.

For details, visit www.StPaulMainStreet.org. The authors include Jason Adams, Tim Boyd, Neva Bryan, Willie Dalton, Carol Doss, Elizabeth Fletcher, Linda Hoagland, Kari Kilgore, Ron Peterson, Jahmal Potter, Carolyn Roth, Joe Tennis, and Mary Trigiani. Full biographies of the authors can be found at www.StPaulMainStreet.org.