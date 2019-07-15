ANNIE BLIZZARD

Annie Blizzard, 78, of Pound, passed peacefully into eternity Friday July 12, 2019, from Norton Community Hospital. Her loving son Speedy was by her side.

Annie was a Christian of the Baptist faith; she was a member of Glady Fork Freewill Baptist Church. She loved going to church and praising her Lord and Savior. Annie was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed being on Facebook, playing Phase 10 and watching crime shows on TV. Annie loved to cook for her family and you never left her house hungry. She had a loving personality and never met a stranger. Annie’s greatest joy was the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.

Annie was preceded in death by her parents, Troy and Alice (Rutherford) Sturgill; her first husband, James Walter Taylor; her second husband, Harold Blizzard; her daughter Diane Countiss; granddaughter, Crystal Taylor; great-granddaughter, Ember Jade Mullins; sisters, Julia Cantrell, Fannie Cantrell, Joyce Taylor and Betty Maggard; and brothers, Ulis Sturgill and Clyde Sturgill.

Survivors include her sons Kim (Speedy) Taylor and wife Melissa of Pound; son-in-law Stephen Countiss of Pound; grandchildren, Shawna (Forrest) Mullins, James Cody Taylor, Stephen Jr. (Amy) Countiss, Michael (Sydney) Countiss and Nicholas (Victoria) Countiss; great-grandchildren, Ayden Taylor, Aiden Mullins and Brycen Mullins; sisters, Katie (Wayne) Maggard of Rutledge, TN and Nancy (Coy) Taylor of Pound; brothers Roger (Teresa) Sturgill of Pound and Kenneth (Gail) Sturgill of Pound; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and a host of friends and loved ones.

Funeral services were conducted at 7 p.m. Sunday July 14 in the Baker Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Troy Belcher officiating. The family received friends from 5 p.m. until time of services.

Graveside services were conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, July 15 at the Dewey Memorial Cemetery in Pound where Forrest Mullins, Cody Taylor, John Hampton, Michael Countiss, Stephen Countiss Jr. and Nick Countiss served as pallbearers.

