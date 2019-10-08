Norton City Council recently celebrated the presence of an Americorps team that has been helping with trail construction and a variety of other activities in and near Norton.

Council last week presented resolutions of gratitude to Americorps/National Civilian Conservation Corps Team Bayou 5, which has been working on local projects since early September.

Norton trails coordinator Shayne Fields introduced the group at a Sept. 17 council meeting.

Fields noted that the team had been working on the Campground Trail in the Flag Rock Recreation Area. The trail will allow campers to access all the Flag Rock trails from their campsites, he explained.

Team Leader Zack Thompson, of Olympia, Wash., said the team has been working at a variety of area events. Along with helping build the Flag Rock trail, the group changed the American flag at Flag Rock; went tubing on the Clinch River; hiked to the Devil’s Bathtub; kayaked by moonlight on the city reservoir; and volunteered at a singing event in Big Stone Gap.

Since that meeting, the team has assisted with the annual High Knob Naturalist Rally and Saturday’s Woodbooger Fest.

Other team members include Dylan Damkoehler, Parker, Colo.; Garrett McKay, Denver, Colo.; Kira Gafkjen, Fishers, Ind.; Sam Browning, Kansas City, Mo.; Claudia Carmosino, Manchester, N.H.; and Rachel Casey, Austin, Texas.