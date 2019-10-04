All Norton and Wise County schools have earned state accreditation for the 2019-20 school year, with most performing at the top level across all categories.

Where ratings dipped at individual schools, they mostly followed trends statewide, according to ratings reported this week by the Virginia Department of Education. Underperforming categories were noted both in chronic absenteeism and in English Achievement Gap for students with disabilities.

Central High School was the only high school with Level One ratings across all measures. Coeburn Primary School, J.W. Adams Combined School in Pound and Wise Primary School also earned accreditation by performing at Level One on all measures. Most other local schools missed Level One in only one or two categories.

Statewide in chronic absenteeism, 1,663 schools attained a Level One rating while 133 rated at Level Two. Only 23 schools statewide were rated at Level Three. The state defines chronic absenteeism as missing 10 percent or more of the school year, regardless of reason.

The accreditation ratings reported by the Virginia Department of Education show that schools statewide are making progress in reducing chronic absenteeism, but that declines in performance on state reading tests have resulted in an increase in the number of schools that will receive state assistance to address achievement gaps in English.

Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said in his announcement this week that 92 percent of Virginia’s public schools are meeting the state Board of Education’s expectations for achievement and improving student outcomes, and are accredited for the 2019-20 school year.

Here's what accreditation details look like for local high schools, including graduation and dropout rates. A dropout is a former student who left high school without earning a diploma or high school equivalency and who did not complete the required course of studies.

CENTRAL

Central High School earned its accreditation status with a Level One performance across all measures, including in English and mathematics achievement gaps for all student groups. Central had 15.3 percent of students chronically absent in the 2018-19 school year.

Central's dropout rate for the class of 2019 was 1.55 percent, reflecting three dropouts. In 2018, the high school had one dropout. There were three dropouts in 2017, five in 2016 and seven in 2015, when the rate was a five-year high of 4.09 percent.

Central's graduation rate has remained mostly steady over the past two years, at 98.5 percent in 2019 and 98.1 percent in 2018. Graduation rates were 96.5 and 96.2 in 2017 and 2016, respectively. The class of 2015 had a graduation rate of 94.9 percent.

EASTSIDE

Eastside High School earned a Level One rating in all but one category — chronic absenteeism. In the 2018-19 school year, 18.64 percent of students were chronically absent.

Eastside's dropout rate for the class of 2019 was .95 percent, reflecting just one dropout. That's an improvement over seven in the class of 2018, four in 2017 and five in both 2016 and 2015.

Eastside’s graduation rate for the class of 2019 was 99.1 percent, up from 93.6 percent in 2018 and the highest in the last five years. It was 96.3 percent in 2017, 94.9 percent in 2016 and 93.4 percent in 2015.

UNION

Union High School met or exceeded state standards in all but one category — chronic absenteeism. At Union, 21.87 percent of students were chronically absent.

Union achieved a Level One rating in both its dropout and graduation numbers, showing substantial gains over recent years.

In the class of 2019, 1.66 percent of students — three — dropped out of school before graduating. Seven dropped out in 2018, five in 2017 and at least a dozen in both 2016 and 2017.

Statistics show a 98.3 graduation rate for the class of 2019, up from 95.1 percent in 2018. Only about 90 percent of students graduated in the classes of 2017 and 2015.

BURTON

Burton High School in Norton achieved Level One ratings across all measures except English achievement gap at Level Two and a Level Three within the same category for students with disabilities.

At Burton, 10.75 percent of students were chronically absent in the 2018-19 school year, a sharp improvement over 17.11 percent in 2017-18. The three previous school years showed lower but rising chronic absenteeism rates, standing at 8.68 percent in 2014-15, 10.58 percent in 2015-16 and 12.64 percent in 2016-17.

Burton has seen a steady increase in its dropout rate in recent years, although the actual numbers of students dropping out has been small. Three students dropped out in each of the last two school years, which translates into a 5.45 percent rate in the class of 2019 and a 4.69 percent rate in the class of 2018. In 2017 and 2015, just one student dropped out and state statistics show no dropouts in the class of 2016.

In that same class of 2016, the graduation rate was 99.5 percent. It was 95.8 percent in 2017, 95.5 percent in 2018 and 93.2 percent in the class of 2019. It was 94.1 percent in 2015.

Statewide, 256 high schools achieved a Level One dropout rate for the last school year, while 43 were at Level Two and 31 were at Level Three.

Numbers statewide were better on the graduation measure, with 302 high schools achieving a Level One rating and 17 at Level Two. Only nine high schools statewide were rated at Level Three.

ELEMENTARY, MIDDLE

Following is the accreditation detail among elementary and middle schools.

• Coeburn Primary School earned its accreditation with Level One ratings across all measures, including in English and math achievement gaps. State statistics show that 15.05 percent of students were chronically absent in the 2018-19 school year.

• Union Primary School met or exceeded state standards in all but one category — chronic absenteeism. At Union Primary, 17.99 percent of students were chronically absent last school year. That reflected a drop from the 17.02 percent outcome in 2017-18 but a substantial gain over the 21.7 percent showing in 2016-17.

• Wise Primary School earned its accreditation with Level One ratings across all measures, including in English and math achievement gaps. State statistics show that 11.24 percent of the students were chronically absent in the 2018-19 school year.

• Coeburn Middle School earned Level One ratings across all measures but one — where students with disabilities underperformed in English achievement gap. The chronic absenteeism rate was 12.39 percent.

• J.W. Adams Combined School earned its accreditation with Level One ratings across all measures, including in English and math achievement gaps. State statistics show that 11.71 percent of the students were chronically absent in the 2018-19 school year.

• L.F. Addington Middle School earned Level One ratings across all measures but one — where students with disabilities underperformed in English achievement gap. State numbers show that 10.21 percent of the students at the middle school were chronically absent in the 2018-19 school year.

• St. Paul Elementary School made Level One on all measures but one — where students with disabilities underperformed in English achievement gap with a Level Two rating. Statistics showed 13.22 percent of students were chronically absent in the 2018-19 school year.

• Union Middle School earned Level One across all measures but one — where students with disabilities underperformed in English achievement gap with a Level Two rating. Union Middle met the standard in chronic absenteeism, with 14.95 percent.

• Norton Elementary and Middle School achieved Level One ratings across all measures except Math achievement gap at Level Two and a Level Three in that same category for students with disabilities. For the 2018-19 school year, the chronic absenteeism rate was 18.54 percent.

HOW IT WORKS

Under the current Virginia Department of Education accreditation system, schools are evaluated on school quality indicators grouped in three categories: academic achievement, achievement gaps and student engagement and outcomes. The latter category includes chronic absenteeism for all schools and dropout rate and graduation and completion rates for high schools.

Performance on each indicator is rated at one of the following levels:

• Level One: Meets or exceeds state standard or shows sufficient improvement;

• Level Two: Near state standard or shows sufficient improvement; and

• Level Three: Below state standard.

School-by-school school quality indicator data and accreditation ratings are available on updated online School Quality Profile reports and on the VDOE website.