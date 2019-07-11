AGATHA MCFALL PETRO

Agatha “Granny” McFall Petro, 92, of Wise, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all who knew her, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at her home.

She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene F. Petro.

Surviving are two sons, Larry Petro of Pound and Jeff Petro and Tina Mullins of Wise; three grandchildren, Tracie Bitz and husband Joe, Brandon Petro and Devin Petro; six great-grandchildren, Micah Bitz, Jake Bitz, Savannah Bitz, Cole Bitz and Cassidy Petro; sister, Adrene Eldridge of Wytheville; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Agatha Petro were conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11 at the Sturgill Funeral Home chapel in Wise with Pastor Freddie Powers officiating. Family received friends from 5 p.m. until time of services. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12 in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap. Family and friends will meet at 10:15 a.m. Friday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession.

Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, is in charge of arrangements.