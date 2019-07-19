NORTON — Family Crisis Support Services Monday extended a hand of assistance and insight to Norton School Board.

The coming year will be a pivotal one, FCSS Program Development Administrator Angel Mefford told the board Monday, saying she was there "in light of recent events."

The agency has taken a lead role in advocating for former students who aim sexual harassment allegations against the division's long-time head football coach, along with criticizing the board itself for its treatment of the young women who rose to speak publicly at its June meeting.

"This may be make it or break it for the kids," Mefford told the board, and FCSS can be a tool in providing important programs that benefit students.

The new year will require healing, rebuilding and a whole lot of strength, she said. "I'm here to ask that you allow me to be part of the schools and students . . . and take this school year to heal together."

Having someone like her who is an advocate outside the school system makes students feel freer to approach and talk, whether that be individually or in small group sessions.

Mefford said they could tailor times, scheduling and format to meet the needs of students. They typically convene once a week for about an hour and participation is voluntary. In other schools, they have had sessions in the morning, at lunch and during health and physical education classes. They will do whatever is most convenient and works best, she said.

The program lasts six to nine weeks for grades nine through 12.

While all sessions would be confidential, she also told the board they let administration know of anything that might be dangerous, as well as trends to look out for.

What she has found over the past two years of outreach in schools, she said, is how little students know about the different kinds of violence and abuse — not just physical but also emotional and financial. She regularly hears, "Wow. I never knew that."

Healthy relationships versus unhealthy relationships and what that looks like is part of the teen dating violence program.

Surveys after every presentation reveal 89 percent have had some kind of encounter with harassment, assault or abuse and eight of 10 wanted service.

Mefford said she's also learned that most students have never heard of the agency or any of the resources available in the area. She also noted a lack of resources in the area, especially mental health.

It's not uncommon to hear students complain about bullying and school cliques, she said, but acknowledged that is nothing new among young people. Even so, worries of such things can cause students to close down, as does fear their parents might find out or feeling that no one is going to listen to them.

"My job is simply to be there for students while dealing with serious topics this age group deals with," she told the board.

FAMILY CRISIS SUPPORT SERVICES

Last year, Mefford was invited into primary, middle and high schools. Each school had specific requests it wanted covered — bullying, coping skills, Title 9 information, sexual assault and harassment, teen dating violence (warning signs and triggers), cyber stalking and abuse, and resources available in our area.

Schools that offer the program:

• Show increased knowledge of what violence is and the different types of abuse.

• Are made more aware of technology dangers and consequences.

• Are more likely to ask questions and realize they do have a voice.

• Minority groups feel that they have options and places to turn when they initially felt isolated.

Benefits of the program:

• Offers additional support to students who are going through difficult situations, or have been through a traumatic situation in their past.

• Teaches alternative coping strategies that most students aren’t aware of. Addresses negative coping strategies as well and how to overcome.

• Lets the students know what consent is and how to convey, express and understand it effectively.

For information, contact Angel Mefford at Family Crisis Support Services, 679-7240.