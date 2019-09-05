NORTON — The Wolfpack entered Lawrence-Fitchko stadium Thursday night for the first game of the season and no one left disappointed. In the first ever match up between these the Raiders and the ‘Pack, Ridgeview owned the second half securing the 40-13 victory.

“We got a “W,” but we had way too many mistakes,” Ridgeview head coach Rick Mullins said. “We’re not where we need to be. Norton’s got a good football teams and they’re going to win a lot of games this year. We’ve got of work to do.”

The Raiders began the game with a promising drive that ended in a fumble. On the second play from scrimmage, running back Trenton Adkins would take it 39 yards to the house for the Wolfpack.

Burton had an immediate answer as Esau Teasley returned a strong Landon Knepp kickoff 82 yards to tie up the game.

The Raider defense stepped up on the next Wolfpack possession forcing a punt. They were then able to block the punt setting up the offense to start on the Ridgeview 12 yard line. Teasley got his second touchdown of the game with a five-yard ramble. The point after was no good and the Raiders led 13-6 after one.

The rest of the game belonged to Adkins and the Wolfpack as he posted additional scoring runs of five yards, 88 yards, 10 yards and three yards. Nick Phillips also completed a touchdown pass to Timmy Hess for 38 yards.

“It was big to come out in the second half and set the tone for the rest of the game. We needed a spark and he (Adkins) provided it,” Mullins said.

“The linemen were really opening holes for me and blocking great today. They’re line was good; they’re a pretty good team,” Adkins said of his performance.

“We just kind of ran out of gas there,” Burton head coach Jacob Caudill said. “What I’m most proud of is that my team never gave up. We missed some opportunities in the first half. Hindsight is 20/20. Hats off to coach Mullins and his staff. They’ve got a good team at Ridgeview.”

Phillips went 10-for-12 for 118 yards; six of those went to Hess for a total of 92 yards.

Adkins posted an astounding 357 yards rushing on 21 attempts for five touchdowns. He averaged 17 yards per carry.

For Burton, sophomore quarterback Jaymen Buchanan went 7-for-20 for 104 yards total. Buchanan also led the ground attack with 53 yards.

Next up, Ridgeview will host Shelby Valley, Ky. at 7 p.m. on Friday. Chilhowie is in the building at 7 p.m. on Friday for Burton.